Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $377,320,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 529,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 190,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,616,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

