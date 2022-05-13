Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $65.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.