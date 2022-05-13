Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Diageo by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $182.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.24. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.