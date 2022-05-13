Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

