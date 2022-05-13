Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS IYT opened at $228.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.10. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.