Financial Counselors Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.33. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,710,229. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

