Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $54.58 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

