Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 631 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

