Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MetLife by 119.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 118,578 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 237,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 26.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

