First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,896,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

