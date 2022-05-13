First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $423.26 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 131,967 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $423,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.44. 1,192,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,862. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.25.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

