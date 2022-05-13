First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $606.98 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,362,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $606,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,310. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

