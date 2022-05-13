First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $691.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,245 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of American Express worth $691,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.75. 3,619,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,693. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.88 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.93.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

