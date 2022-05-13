First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 5.35% of Royal Gold worth $369,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 398,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,478. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

