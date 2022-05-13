First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,982,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $928,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.