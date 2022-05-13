First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 723,672 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $189,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. 589,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,222. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

