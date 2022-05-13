First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,545. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -410.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.