First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

FRME stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

