First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. 1,543,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

