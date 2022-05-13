First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 251.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 166,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter.

