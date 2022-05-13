First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 251.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
