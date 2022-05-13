FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.71.
Shares of FLT stock opened at $225.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.57. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
