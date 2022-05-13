FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

