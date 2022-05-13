Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,362. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

