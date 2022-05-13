Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $31.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.
NYSE:FLR opened at $25.82 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.
In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
