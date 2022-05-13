Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $31.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.82 on Monday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

