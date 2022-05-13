Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stake Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 549,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

