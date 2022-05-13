Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.83.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.94. 3,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.