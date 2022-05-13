Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 694,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,858. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.