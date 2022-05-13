Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 694,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

