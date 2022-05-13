Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,309. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $872.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

