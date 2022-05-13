Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,514. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

