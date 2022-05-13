FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. FreightCar America updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FreightCar America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RAIL shares. StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.