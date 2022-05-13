FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FuelPositive stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.13. 331,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.14. FuelPositive has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.31.

FuelPositive Corporation develops and manufactures a portfolio of energy storage and fossil fuel replacement technologies. The company provides clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a spectrum of industries and applications. Its flagship product, a green ammonia production system, takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and enabling hydrogen economy.

