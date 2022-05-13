Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Acquires 26,000 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $200.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

