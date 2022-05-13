Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys A$25,893.61 in Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$25,893.61 ($17,981.67).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Generation Investment alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,720 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$27,866.76 ($19,351.92).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,334 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$26,474.87 ($18,385.33).

On Monday, May 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 7,665 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$10,186.79 ($7,074.16).

On Thursday, April 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 8,154 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$10,804.05 ($7,502.81).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,047 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$13,362.51 ($9,279.52).

On Thursday, April 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,569 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$31,582.46 ($21,932.26).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$73,276.91 ($50,886.74).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.