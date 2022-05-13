FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IAA, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

IAA opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

