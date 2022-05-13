FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.93 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

