FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75).

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.