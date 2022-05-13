FY2022 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.