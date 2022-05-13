FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Raised by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Sunday, May 1st.

Bsr Reit ( TSE:HOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.50. The business had revenue of C$42.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.38 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

