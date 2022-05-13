Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of GLPG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

