Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006523 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $691,290.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00532121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,969.99 or 2.03500302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

