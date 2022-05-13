Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.