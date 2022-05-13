GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $123,765.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00229484 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003088 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

