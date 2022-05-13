Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.45%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

