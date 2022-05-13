Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

