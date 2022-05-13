Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.