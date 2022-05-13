Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Trims Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

