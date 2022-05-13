Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Up 98.5% in April

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,218. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

