Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $250.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $263.30 million. Gentherm posted sales of $266.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

THRM traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

