Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 9.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 146,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,656,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.